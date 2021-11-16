Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.
