Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.