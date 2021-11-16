Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%.

Ayro stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Ayro has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ayro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ayro worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

