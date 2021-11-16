Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

Home Depot stock traded up $15.67 on Tuesday, hitting $386.75. 169,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,662. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $408.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

