ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. 114,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

