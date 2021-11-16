Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

SHOP stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,660.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,436. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,451.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,413.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $880.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.