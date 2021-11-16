Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,329. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

