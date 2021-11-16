NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

