INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of INVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,690. The company has a market cap of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.