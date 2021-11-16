OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OptiNose by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

