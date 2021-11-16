Origo Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $705,698.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00219820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

