Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems & Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Also, growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remains positive. Further, increased customer spending in foundry & logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $158.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.