DragonVein (DVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,235.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $127,235.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.30 or 0.01004103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00270407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.00233597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.