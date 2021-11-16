Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $889.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $880.77 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. 22,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,350. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $2,247,725.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,537 shares of company stock worth $13,256,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trimble by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 46.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

