Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $889.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $880.77 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. 22,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,350. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49.
In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $2,247,725.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,537 shares of company stock worth $13,256,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trimble by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 46.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
