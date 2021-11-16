$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,440,865. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Natixis purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,844. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

