General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 5th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 356,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,354,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

