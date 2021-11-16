Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $680.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $301.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

