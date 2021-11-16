Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $192.88. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.