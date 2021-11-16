ATB Capital Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.25

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QST. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of QST traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.92. 7,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,352. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.72 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.