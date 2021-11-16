Cormark Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Shares of NGD traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.17. The company had a trading volume of 806,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,471. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

