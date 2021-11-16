23,260 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.