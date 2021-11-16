Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.14. 38,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,519. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

