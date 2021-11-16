COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

COMS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 9,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

In related news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 68,146 shares of company stock worth $117,374 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COMSovereign stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of COMSovereign worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.