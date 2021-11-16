Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.22) by ($2.90), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 1,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,885. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.