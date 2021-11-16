Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.22) by ($2.90), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 1,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,885. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

