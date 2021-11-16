Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

