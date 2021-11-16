KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 201.2% in October

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KIO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,761. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

