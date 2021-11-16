Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 326 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $52,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $1,874,073.60.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $1,696,096.80.

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,259. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

