TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 36,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.25.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 109.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 433,404 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

