Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.