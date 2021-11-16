Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,077. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

