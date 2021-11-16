Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.09.

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.00. 267,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -631.05. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

