WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells £496,827.92 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

WH Smith stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,624.50 ($21.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,697. WH Smith PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,676.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

