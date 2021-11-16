Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 23,235 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

