IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

IMG stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.19. The company had a trading volume of 978,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.57. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 598.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

