Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce sales of $194.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.30 million and the highest is $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $745.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $756.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $804.84 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $822.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 102.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at $790,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

