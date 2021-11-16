STARSHIP Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and $669,677.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00005425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

