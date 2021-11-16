BitMax Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

