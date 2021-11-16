Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $305,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Medtronic by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 341,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after buying an additional 92,626 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. 26,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,427. The company has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

