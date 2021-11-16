Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 207,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,347,240. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

