Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,771. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

