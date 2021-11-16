iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.38. 549,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,923,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.28 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

