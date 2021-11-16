Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,055. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

