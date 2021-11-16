Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.47 on Tuesday, reaching $307.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average is $289.93. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.