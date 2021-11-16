Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $748.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

