CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

