Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $387.61 and last traded at $383.90, with a volume of 100727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $371.08.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.25. The company has a market cap of $407.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

