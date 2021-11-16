Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 906,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,265,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Clear Secure as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

