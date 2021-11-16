Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after buying an additional 5,083,415 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,293,961,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,034,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 76,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,354. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.