iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,435. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

