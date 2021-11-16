Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,214. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

