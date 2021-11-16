CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 7,273 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

